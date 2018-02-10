Форуми / Валюта / Валютний ринок / Золото XAU/USD Золото XAU/USD + Додати

#<1 ... 214215216217 Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 10:50 ЛОБ написав: ЛОБ Додано: Пон 29 січ, 2018 23:40 написав: поміж розмовами аурум відійшов на $1.339



упевнений у економічних перпективах росту Федрезерв вже 31/01 має підтримати корекційний потенціал укріплення бакса проти мажорів та захисних активів



насьогодні мені все більше подобається довгий долар США поміж розмовами аурум відійшов наупевнений у економічних перпективах росту Федрезерв вже 31/01 має підтримати корекційний потенціал укріплення бакса проти мажорів та захисних активівнасьогодні мені все більше подобається довгий долар США

$1.310



щоб це означало для бакса ? щоб це означало для бакса ?



Кому-то очень надо его слить и купить драг. металлов, поэтому манипулируют. И трежеря посыпались - надо что-то делать. А тем временем слитков в банках просто нет - пусто! В понедельник Юнекс пустой, RWS пустой. Кажется, доигрались. Юнекс - покупка серебра на 9% выше этой биржевой цены, а продажа почти на 30!

https://unexbank.ua/site/page.php?lang=RU&id_part=1237

Но при этом ни одного слитка в наличии нет!

А Индустриалбанк рисует прием еще на гривну выше.

А Індустриалбанк рисує прием еще на гривну выше.

https://tables.finance.ua/ru/metals/cash/-/ua/xag/110

<< Skype - Lobauskasiv >> ЛОБ Повідомлень: 9239 З нами з: 14.12.09 Подякував: 176 раз. Подякували: 914 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 13:13 Goldman Sachs raises gold price forecasts

Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecasts this Thursday. The investment firm now anticipates the price of precious metal at $1,350, $1,375, and $1,450/oz over the three, six and twelve months period respectively as against previous forecast of $1,225, $1,200, and $1,225/oz. The reason for the revision was more towards stronger emerging market growth, with more upward pressure also seen from stronger EM currencies against a weaker dollar and potential for hedging demand in a choppy market environment.

https://www.fxstreet.com/news/goldman-s ... 1802080858



своєчасно - але й підозріло своєчасно - але й підозріло Хеджування валютних ризиків USD/UAH, EUR/UAH & EUR/USD для юридичних осіб за експортно-імпортними контрактами через ваш обслуговуючий банк. Консультації та вибір торгівельної стратегії.

ЛОБ написав: своєчасно - але й підозріло

Что подозрительного?

Просто доманипулировались - физ. мет кончается. И все что остается, это пророчить, практически, ту же цену на ближайшие 3 месяца, когда есть риск взлета физ. мета в разы. Что подозрительного?Просто доманипулировались - физ. мет кончается. И все что остается, это пророчить, практически, ту же цену на ближайшие 3 месяца, когда есть риск взлета физ. мета в разы. hxbbgaf Повідомлень: 19608 З нами з: 24.08.09 Подякував: 1122 раз. Подякували: 1839 раз. Попередження: 1 Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 23:36 У вас двойные стандарты. То каждый день мы здесь наблюдали новые графики, а как только и 6-, и 4-летний нисходящие тренды были пробиты, графиков невидно! Боюсь, сейчас появится какой-нибудь 3.5-летний график с высосанным из пальца нисходящим трендом, а когда он будет пробит, вы опять надолго пропадете... hxbbgaf Повідомлень: 19608 З нами з: 24.08.09 Подякував: 1122 раз. Подякували: 1839 раз. Попередження: 1 Профіль 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Суб 10 лют, 2018 20:24 hxbbgaf Вы, конечно, не Демура 5 лет назад... Но, тем не менее, я тоже за рост. Вы, конечно, не Демура 5 лет назад... Но, тем не менее, я тоже за рост. дарий

