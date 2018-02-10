RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Золото XAU/USD

Золото XAU/USD
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #<1 ... 214215216217
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 10:50

  ЛОБ написав:
  ЛОБ Додано: Пон 29 січ, 2018 23:40 написав:поміж розмовами аурум відійшов на $1.339

упевнений у економічних перпективах росту Федрезерв вже 31/01 має підтримати корекційний потенціал укріплення бакса проти мажорів та захисних активів

насьогодні мені все більше подобається довгий долар США

$1.310

щоб це означало для бакса ?


Кому-то очень надо его слить и купить драг. металлов, поэтому манипулируют. И трежеря посыпались - надо что-то делать. А тем временем слитков в банках просто нет - пусто! В понедельник Юнекс пустой, RWS пустой. Кажется, доигрались. Юнекс - покупка серебра на 9% выше этой биржевой цены, а продажа почти на 30!
https://unexbank.ua/site/page.php?lang=RU&id_part=1237
Но при этом ни одного слитка в наличии нет!
А Индустриалбанк рисует прием еще на гривну выше.
https://tables.finance.ua/ru/metals/cash/-/ua/xag/110
hxbbgaf
 
Повідомлень: 19608
З нами з: 24.08.09
Подякував: 1122 раз.
Подякували: 1839 раз.
Попередження: 1
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 12:26

риторичне запитання ))
Хеджування валютних ризиків USD/UAH, EUR/UAH & EUR/USD для юридичних осіб за експортно-імпортними контрактами через ваш обслуговуючий банк. Консультації та вибір торгівельної стратегії.
<< Skype - Lobauskasiv >>
ЛОБ
 
Повідомлень: 9239
З нами з: 14.12.09
Подякував: 176 раз.
Подякували: 914 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 13:13

Goldman Sachs raises gold price forecasts
Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecasts this Thursday. The investment firm now anticipates the price of precious metal at $1,350, $1,375, and $1,450/oz over the three, six and twelve months period respectively as against previous forecast of $1,225, $1,200, and $1,225/oz.
The reason for the revision was more towards stronger emerging market growth, with more upward pressure also seen from stronger EM currencies against a weaker dollar and potential for hedging demand in a choppy market environment.
https://www.fxstreet.com/news/goldman-s ... 1802080858

своєчасно - але й підозріло
Хеджування валютних ризиків USD/UAH, EUR/UAH & EUR/USD для юридичних осіб за експортно-імпортними контрактами через ваш обслуговуючий банк. Консультації та вибір торгівельної стратегії.
<< Skype - Lobauskasiv >>
ЛОБ
 
Повідомлень: 9239
З нами з: 14.12.09
Подякував: 176 раз.
Подякували: 914 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 13:13

Goldman Sachs raises gold price forecasts
Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecasts this Thursday. The investment firm now anticipates the price of precious metal at $1,350, $1,375, and $1,450/oz over the three, six and twelve months period respectively as against previous forecast of $1,225, $1,200, and $1,225/oz.
The reason for the revision was more towards stronger emerging market growth, with more upward pressure also seen from stronger EM currencies against a weaker dollar and potential for hedging demand in a choppy market environment.

https://www.fxstreet.com/news/goldman-s ... 1802080858

своєчасно - але й підозріло
Хеджування валютних ризиків USD/UAH, EUR/UAH & EUR/USD для юридичних осіб за експортно-імпортними контрактами через ваш обслуговуючий банк. Консультації та вибір торгівельної стратегії.
<< Skype - Lobauskasiv >>
ЛОБ
 
Повідомлень: 9239
З нами з: 14.12.09
Подякував: 176 раз.
Подякували: 914 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 15:43

  ЛОБ написав:своєчасно - але й підозріло

Что подозрительного?
Просто доманипулировались - физ. мет кончается. И все что остается, это пророчить, практически, ту же цену на ближайшие 3 месяца, когда есть риск взлета физ. мета в разы.
hxbbgaf
 
Повідомлень: 19608
З нами з: 24.08.09
Подякував: 1122 раз.
Подякували: 1839 раз.
Попередження: 1
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 08 лют, 2018 23:36

У вас двойные стандарты. То каждый день мы здесь наблюдали новые графики, а как только и 6-, и 4-летний нисходящие тренды были пробиты, графиков невидно! Боюсь, сейчас появится какой-нибудь 3.5-летний график с высосанным из пальца нисходящим трендом, а когда он будет пробит, вы опять надолго пропадете...
hxbbgaf
 
Повідомлень: 19608
З нами з: 24.08.09
Подякував: 1122 раз.
Подякували: 1839 раз.
Попередження: 1
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 10 лют, 2018 20:24

hxbbgaf Вы, конечно, не Демура 5 лет назад... Но, тем не менее, я тоже за рост. :lol:
дарий
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 232
З нами з: 21.01.17
Подякував: 46 раз.
Подякували: 7 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 214215216217
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: 2805, imlex, Квесторе_поверніться, дарий і 1 гість
Модератори: Ірина_, ТупУм, Модератор
реклама

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.