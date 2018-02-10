Хеджування валютних ризиків USD/UAH, EUR/UAH & EUR/USD для юридичних осіб за експортно-імпортними контрактами через ваш обслуговуючий банк. Консультації та вибір торгівельної стратегії. << Skype - Lobauskasiv >>
Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecasts this Thursday. The investment firm now anticipates the price of precious metal at $1,350, $1,375, and $1,450/oz over the three, six and twelve months period respectively as against previous forecast of $1,225, $1,200, and $1,225/oz.
The reason for the revision was more towards stronger emerging market growth, with more upward pressure also seen from stronger EM currencies against a weaker dollar and potential for hedging demand in a choppy market environment. https://www.fxstreet.com/news/goldman-s ... 1802080858
своєчасно - але й підозріло
Хеджування валютних ризиків USD/UAH, EUR/UAH & EUR/USD для юридичних осіб за експортно-імпортними контрактами через ваш обслуговуючий банк. Консультації та вибір торгівельної стратегії. << Skype - Lobauskasiv >>
Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecasts this Thursday. The investment firm now anticipates the price of precious metal at $1,350, $1,375, and $1,450/oz over the three, six and twelve months period respectively as against previous forecast of $1,225, $1,200, and $1,225/oz.
The reason for the revision was more towards stronger emerging market growth, with more upward pressure also seen from stronger EM currencies against a weaker dollar and potential for hedging demand in a choppy market environment.
Хеджування валютних ризиків USD/UAH, EUR/UAH & EUR/USD для юридичних осіб за експортно-імпортними контрактами через ваш обслуговуючий банк. Консультації та вибір торгівельної стратегії. << Skype - Lobauskasiv >>
У вас двойные стандарты. То каждый день мы здесь наблюдали новые графики, а как только и 6-, и 4-летний нисходящие тренды были пробиты, графиков невидно! Боюсь, сейчас появится какой-нибудь 3.5-летний график с высосанным из пальца нисходящим трендом, а когда он будет пробит, вы опять надолго пропадете...