The US national debt can be divided between intragovernmental debt and public debt There are two components of gross national debt:[1]



Debt held by the public, such as Treasury securities held by investors outside the federal government, including those held by individuals, corporations, the Federal Reserve System, and foreign, state and local governments.

Debt held by government accounts or intragovernmental debt, are non-marketable Treasury securities held in accounts of programs administered by the federal government, such as the Social Security Trust Fund. Debt held by government accounts represents the cumulative surpluses, including interest earnings, of various government programs that have been invested in Treasury securities https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intrago ... l_holdings



Внутрішній (трежеріс у власності резидентів) та зовнішній (Foreign holders) борги - без урахування внутрішньодержавного - якраз і є у загальному розумінні державним (або федеральним) боргом США.



Він і називається PUBLIC DEBT.



у свою чергу Зовнішній борг за кастодіальним обліком нерезидентів має окремий підрахунок за статтею "Oficial" = державні (офіційні) установи (Центральні банки, мінфіни, державні пенсійні фонди або прирівняні до них органи, що уповноважені керувати офіційними резервами).



відповідь була та залишається простою :

сильна економічна статистика (ріст ВВП, зниження безробіття) та досягнення інфляційних таргетів у США та Єврозоні призводить до здорового підвищення ринкових % ставок грошового ринку по усій кривій (від поточних до середньо- та довгострокових)

вищі ринкові % ставки якраз і свідчать про силу економіки

звісно, й навпаки, низькі ставки говорять про її слабкість



для тих, хто навчився читати (не тільки російською) та думати :

In a rising interest rate environment, investors are bombarded with commentary that rising rates are to be feared. The relationship between stocks and rising rates is often misunderstood . The perception is that stocks will falter as interest rates are rising. In fact the opposite is true. Higher rates usually equals stronger stocks.

https://seekingalpha.com/article/420899 ... block=true

As the chart below indicates, since 1996, there have been 12 periods of higher 10-yr yields and the S&P 500 rose every single time.

