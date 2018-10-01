The US national debt can be divided between intragovernmental debt and public debt
There are two components of gross national debt:[1]
Debt held by the public, such as Treasury securities held by investors outside the federal government, including those held by individuals, corporations, the Federal Reserve System, and foreign, state and local governments.
Debt held by government accounts or intragovernmental debt, are non-marketable Treasury securities held in accounts of programs administered by the federal government, such as the Social Security Trust Fund. Debt held by government accounts represents the cumulative surpluses, including interest earnings, of various government programs that have been invested in Treasury securities
Внутрішній (трежеріс у власності резидентів) та зовнішній (Foreign holders) борги - без урахування внутрішньодержавного - якраз і є у загальному розумінні державним (або федеральним) боргом США.
Він і називається PUBLIC DEBT.
у свою чергу Зовнішній борг за кастодіальним обліком нерезидентів має окремий підрахунок за статтею "Oficial" = державні (офіційні) установи (Центральні банки, мінфіни, державні пенсійні фонди або прирівняні до них органи, що уповноважені керувати офіційними резервами).
Друга складова Зовнішнього боргу - корпоративні та фізичні власники-нерезиденти.