Валюта
Валютний ринок
Золото XAU/USD

Золото XAU/USD
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 22 сер, 2019 09:55

USA : Unsustainable fiscal path
“The CBO now expects the deficit will surpass $1 trillion as early as next fiscal year and remain above that mark over the forecast horizon.”
“The budget deficit is projected to average roughly 4.7% of GDP over the next ten years, well above the pre-2019 average of 2.9%."
Federal debt held by the public is estimated by the CBO to reach 95% of GDP by 2029, the highest since 1946. Note those deficit and debt projections assume no recession and no additional stimulus over the forecast horizon.
ЛОБ
 
Повідомлень: 9923
З нами з: 14.12.09
Подякував: 184 раз.
Подякували: 950 раз.
 
