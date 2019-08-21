|
Золото XAU/USD
Додано: Чет 22 сер, 2019 09:55
USA : Unsustainable fiscal path
“The CBO now expects the deficit will surpass $1 trillion as early as next fiscal year and remain above that mark over the forecast horizon.”
“The budget deficit is projected to average roughly 4.7% of GDP over the next ten years, well above the pre-2019 average of 2.9%."
Federal debt held by the public is estimated by the CBO to reach 95% of GDP by 2029, the highest since 1946. Note those deficit and debt projections assume no recession and no additional stimulus over the forecast horizon.
