Додано: Чет 22 сер, 2019 09:55 USA : Unsustainable fiscal path

“The CBO now expects the deficit will surpass $1 trillion as early as next fiscal year and remain above that mark over the forecast horizon.” “The budget deficit is projected to average roughly 4.7% of GDP over the next ten years , well above the pre-2019 average of 2.9% ." Federal debt held by the public is estimated by the CBO to reach 95% of GDP by 2029, the highest since 1946. Note those deficit and debt projections assume no recession and no additional stimulus over the forecast horizon. Приватні інвестиції на ринку Forex, Bonds & Metals. ЛОБ Повідомлень: 9923 З нами з: 14.12.09 Подякував: 184 раз. Подякували: 951 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Нед 25 сер, 2019 20:57 ЛОБ написав: Federal debt held by the public is estimated by the CBO to reach 95% of GDP by 2029, the highest since 1946. Note those deficit and debt projections assume no recession and no additional stimulus over the forecast horizon. Federal debt held by the public is estimated by the CBO to reach 95% of GDP by 2029, the highest since 1946. Note those deficit and debt projections assume no recession and no additional stimulus over the forecast horizon.

Но он уже почти 110%. Возьмите долг 22.536 трюлика и поделите на ВВП, это общедоступные цифры.

hxbbgaf
Повідомлень: 20763
З нами з: 24.08.09
Подякував: 1280 раз.
Подякували: 2051 раз.

