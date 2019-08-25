|
Золото XAU/USD
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Додано: Чет 22 сер, 2019 09:55
USA : Unsustainable fiscal path
“The CBO now expects the deficit will surpass $1 trillion as early as next fiscal year and remain above that mark over the forecast horizon.”
“The budget deficit is projected to average roughly 4.7% of GDP over the next ten years, well above the pre-2019 average of 2.9%."
Federal debt held by the public is estimated by the CBO to reach 95% of GDP by 2029, the highest since 1946. Note those deficit and debt projections assume no recession and no additional stimulus over the forecast horizon.
Приватні інвестиції на ринку Forex, Bonds & Metals.
ЛОБ
- Повідомлень: 9923
- З нами з: 14.12.09
- Подякував: 184 раз.
- Подякували: 951 раз.
- Профіль
Додано: Нед 25 сер, 2019 20:57
ЛОБ написав:
Federal debt held by the public is estimated by the CBO to reach 95% of GDP by 2029, the highest since 1946. Note those deficit and debt projections assume no recession and no additional stimulus over the forecast horizon.
Но он уже почти 110%. Возьмите долг 22.536 трюлика и поделите на ВВП, это общедоступные цифры.
hxbbgaf
- Повідомлень: 20763
- З нами з: 24.08.09
- Подякував: 1280 раз.
- Подякували: 2051 раз.
- Профіль
