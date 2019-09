Додано: Чет 22 сер, 2019 09:55

USA : Unsustainable fiscal path

“The CBO now expects the deficit will surpass $1 trillion as early as next fiscal year and remain above that mark over the forecast horizon.”

“The budget deficit is projected to average roughly 4.7% of GDP over the next ten years , well above the pre-2019 average of 2.9% ."