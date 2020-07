Додано: Вів 28 лип, 2020 09:02

Desperate hunt for yield forces investors to take ‘extreme risk’



The hunt for yield is getting harder than ever for fixed-income investors. Roughly 86 per cent of the $60tn global bond market tracked by ICE Data Services traded with yields no higher than 2 per cent — a record proportion — with more than 60 per cent of the market yielding less than 1 per cent as of June 30.



This has pushed investors into riskier segments in search of income, compelling them to lend to lower-quality companies and countries. Just 3 per cent of the investable bond world today yields more than 5 per cent — a share that is close to an all-time low, and represents a precipitous drop from levels seen roughly two decades ago.



In the late 1990s, nearly 75 per cent of bonds traded with yields above 5 per cent, while sub-2 per cent yields comprised well under 10 per cent of the market.

