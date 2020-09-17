два подівомлення з твітера :
John Harwood @JohnJHarwood
Trump attacks his appointed FBI director for the purpose of defending Vladimir Putin’s Russia
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! twitter.com/cspan/status/1…
розуміючи відставання від Байдена перзидент-невдаха здатен на все, розхитуючи основи політичної системи своєї ж країни.
