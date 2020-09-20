Форуми / Валюта / Валютний ринок / Золото XAU/USD Золото XAU/USD + Додати

#<1 ... 298299300301 Додано: Нед 13 вер, 2020 14:24 Gold Price Analysis: XAU free-fall to 1,750 seems inevitable

John Isige | 52 minutes ago

Gold Price Prediction: XAU on the cusp of a triangle breakout to 2,000

John Isige | Sep 12, 09:28 GMT

щодо Платини (XPT/USD)



https://i.imgur.com/l96XqnH.png



потихеньку викотилися на злітну смугу. XPT/USD на тижневих інтервалах з 1997 року

John Harwood @JohnJHarwood

Trump attacks his appointed FBI director for the purpose of defending Vladimir Putin’s Russia

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! twitter.com/cspan/status/1…

Но пока что ничего непонятно. Зачем ему бузить перед выборами? Вот когда будет хромой уткой, да.



Думаю, взяти DUST чи/і JDST, як хедж на час падіння... change_pm Повідомлень: 2256 З нами з: 03.02.16 Подякував: 63 раз. Подякували: 502 раз. Профіль 1 ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Пон 21 вер, 2020 17:35 Re: Золото XAU/USD Все валиться - S&P, NDX, etc Голду також проливають...



Взяв DUST і JDST - 50/50, як хедж лонгів.



Взяв DUST і JDST - 50/50, як хедж лонгів. Все валиться - S&P, NDX, etc Голду також проливають...Взяв DUST і JDST - 50/50, як хедж лонгів.

купівля DUST (Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares) - з плечем 2Х - це якийсь вишуканий спосіб самогубства ?



золотих майнерів треба купувати з корекції, а не вишукувати контр-трендовий шорт



хедж на голду сформульовано тут на гілочці : продаж акцій та фондових індексів



купівля DUST (Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares) - з плечем 2Х - це якийсь вишуканий спосіб самогубства ?

золотих майнерів треба купувати з корекції, а не вишукувати контр-трендовий шорт

хедж на голду сформульовано тут на гілочці : продаж акцій та фондових індексів

хоча шорт стоків це окрема повноцінна та перспектива торгівельна ідея.



Взяв DUST і JDST - 50/50, як хедж лонгів. Все валиться - S&P, NDX, etc Голду також проливають...Взяв DUST і JDST - 50/50, як хедж лонгів.

купівля DUST (Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares) - з плечем 2Х - це якийсь вишуканий спосіб самогубства ?



золотих майнерів треба купувати з корекції, а не вишукувати контр-трендовий шорт



хедж на голду сформульовано тут на гілочці : продаж акцій та фондових індексів



золотих майнерів треба купувати з корекції, а не вишукувати контр-трендовий шорт

хедж на голду сформульовано тут на гілочці : продаж акцій та фондових індексів

хоча шорт стоків це окрема повноцінна та перспектива торгівельна ідея.

Думаю, що голд сьогодні може на 1850 сходити...

Думаю, що голд сьогодні може на 1850 сходити...



Виділене - це короткочасний хід для ловлі зиску від падіння голда - на пару днів.

Сподіваюсь, спрацює. Інакше буде бобоболяче (((



Думаю, що голд сьогодні може на 1850 сходити...

Виділене - це короткочасний хід для ловлі зиску від падіння голда - на пару днів.

Сподіваюсь, спрацює. Інакше буде бобоболяче (((

І це ж не рекомендація, поділився дією...

