Золото XAU/USD

Золото XAU/USD
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 вер, 2020 14:24

Gold Price Analysis: XAU free-fall to 1,750 seems inevitable
John Isige | 52 minutes ago

Gold Price Prediction: XAU on the cusp of a triangle breakout to 2,000
John Isige | Sep 12, 09:28 GMT

автор зробив 180-градусний переворот у повітрі але залишився у стійці на голові ))
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 вер, 2020 21:14

щодо Платини (XPT/USD)

XPT/USD на тижневих інтервалах з 1997 року :

https://i.imgur.com/l96XqnH.png

потихеньку викотилися на злітну смугу.
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 18 вер, 2020 11:17

два подівомлення з твітера :
John Harwood @JohnJHarwood
Trump attacks his appointed FBI director for the purpose of defending Vladimir Putin’s Russia

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! twitter.com/cspan/status/1…

розуміючи відставання від Байдена перзидент-невдаха здатен на все, розхитуючи основи політичної системи своєї ж країни.
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 18 вер, 2020 17:58

  ЛОБ написав:два подівомлення з твітера :
John Harwood @JohnJHarwood
Trump attacks his appointed FBI director for the purpose of defending Vladimir Putin’s Russia

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! twitter.com/cspan/status/1…

розуміючи відставання від Байдена перзидент-невдаха здатен на все, розхитуючи основи політичної системи своєї ж країни.

Но пока что ничего непонятно. Зачем ему бузить перед выборами? Вот когда будет хромой уткой, да.
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 21 вер, 2020 15:09

Re: Золото XAU/USD

Є думка, що голда відкоректується десь до 1800 чи може навіть до 17хх.

Думаю, взяти DUST чи/і JDST, як хедж на час падіння...
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 21 вер, 2020 17:35

Re: Золото XAU/USD

Все валиться - S&P, NDX, etc Голду також проливають...

Взяв DUST і JDST - 50/50, як хедж лонгів.
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 21 вер, 2020 18:14

  change_pm написав:Все валиться - S&P, NDX, etc Голду також проливають...

Взяв DUST і JDST - 50/50, як хедж лонгів.

купівля DUST (Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares) - з плечем 2Х - це якийсь вишуканий спосіб самогубства ?

золотих майнерів треба купувати з корекції, а не вишукувати контр-трендовий шорт

хедж на голду сформульовано тут на гілочці : продаж акцій та фондових індексів

хоча шорт стоків це окрема повноцінна та перспектива торгівельна ідея.
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 21 вер, 2020 18:25

  ЛОБ написав:
  change_pm написав:Все валиться - S&P, NDX, etc Голду також проливають...

Взяв DUST і JDST - 50/50, як хедж лонгів.

купівля DUST (Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares) - з плечем 2Х - це якийсь вишуканий спосіб самогубства ?

золотих майнерів треба купувати з корекції, а не вишукувати контр-трендовий шорт

хедж на голду сформульовано тут на гілочці : продаж акцій та фондових індексів

хоча шорт стоків це окрема повноцінна та перспектива торгівельна ідея.

Думаю, що голд сьогодні може на 1850 сходити...

Виділене - це короткочасний хід для ловлі зиску від падіння голда - на пару днів.
Сподіваюсь, спрацює. Інакше буде бобоболяче (((

І це ж не рекомендація, поділився дією...
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 21 вер, 2020 19:02

change_pm
схоже, що ви розглядаєте трейдінг як якусь невинну гру
зараз не варто зайвий раз взагалі висовувати свого носа на ринок

USD вже давно не є якісним "safe haven", скоріше тимчасовим проміжним нервовим імпульсним рішенням під час виходу у кеш

продавати XAU та його похідні занадто ризиковано.
