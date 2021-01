Додано: Нед 17 січ, 2021 05:49

** On December 8, 2020, the Mint received a formal notice of redemption by a holder of 6,000,000 ETRs under the Canadian Gold Reserves Program (representing approximately 24% of the outstanding gold ETRs on that date) that it intends to redeem such ETRs. The Mint does not believe that this redemption is likely to have an impact on trading liquidity of ETRs under the Canadian Gold Reserves Program.Цікавий момент хтось конвертує своє паперове золото в фізичне