Додано: Суб 13 бер, 2021 13:21

ПС. куди ж підуть потоки капіталу з довгострокових державних облігацій ?

“We believe 2020 marked the secular low point for inflation and interest rates,” BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients. “The 40-year bull market in bonds is over.”Given rates are still low on a historic basis, more losses may be in store for bond investors, according to Michael Reynolds, chief investment officer at Glenmede.“We’re very cautious of the downside risk to the fixed-income part of our clients’ portfolios,” he said. “And that’s particularly why we are underweight core fixed-income at this time.”