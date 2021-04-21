RSS
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 14 кві, 2021 20:57

більшість робочого часу трейдера (90%) займають нудні спостереження за безцільними коливаннями у консолідаційних формаціях

але досвід нагадує, що тривалі корекції, оманні затишшя на ринках зазвичай супроводжуються поповненням ліквідності та збільшенням торгівельних обсягів

необхідних для очікуваних імпульсних прискорень !

я особисто хотів би щоб ціна на Срібло протрималася на поточному рівні навколо паперової ціни $25,00 ще бодай з місяць, бо не всі інвестори встигли завести гроші та сформувати довгі позиції на купівлю

поточні ціни на фізметал залишаються дуже привабливими :
23,00 гривні за 1 грам - за "чистоту" у гранулах ($822 за 1 кг)
24,00 грн - банківські зливки по 250 грам ($26,70 за 1 унцію).
ЛОБ
 
Повідомлень: 10869
З нами з: 14.12.09
Подякував: 192 раз.
Подякували: 1292 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 22 кві, 2021 16:40

XAU vs BTC

Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff
#Bitcoin is neither money (no value to store), currency (not a medium of exchange or unit of account), a commodity (no use case) or an investment asset (no income). It's a collectible. But with 21 million identical tokens Bitcoin is too abundant to have long-term collector value.

BTC vs XAU, daily : https://i.imgur.com/cWaZS2Y.jpg

усе більша частина найбільш вдалих спекулянтів, що колись поставили на біток, має замислитися над виходом із шіткойнів у абсурдно недооцінене Срібло чи Золото
ЛОБ
 
Повідомлень: 10869
З нами з: 14.12.09
Подякував: 192 раз.
Подякували: 1292 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 22 кві, 2021 17:26

XAU vs BTC

We have historic value of what something is worth, in Gold, and it’s relative over 5,000 years in an oscillating manner.
There is no relative price for anything in Bitcoin.
Fact that Bitcoin has never seen a recession and 3 times in its 12 year history has lost 90% of its value. This may shake out 5 more times yet over 20 years where it loses 90% of its value.
Meaning – at any given moment YOU could be buying at the top.
ЛОБ
 
Повідомлень: 10869
З нами з: 14.12.09
Подякував: 192 раз.
Подякували: 1292 раз.
 
Профіль
