#Bitcoin is neither money (no value to store), currency (not a medium of exchange or unit of account), a commodity (no use case) or an investment asset (no income). It's a collectible. But with 21 million identical tokens Bitcoin is too abundant to have long-term collector value.
We have historic value of what something is worth, in Gold, and it’s relative over 5,000 years in an oscillating manner. There is no relative price for anything inBitcoin.
Fact that Bitcoin has never seen a recession and 3 times in its 12 year history has lost 90% of its value. This may shake out 5 more times yet over 20 years where it loses 90% of its value. Meaning – at any given moment YOU could be buying at the top.