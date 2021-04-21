Форуми / Валюта / Валютний ринок / Золото XAU/USD Золото XAU/USD + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.

#<1 ... 318319320321 Додано: Сер 14 кві, 2021 20:57 більшість робочого часу трейдера (90%) займають нудні спостереження за безцільними коливаннями у консолідаційних формаціях



але досвід нагадує, що тривалі корекції, оманні затишшя на ринках зазвичай супроводжуються поповненням ліквідності та збільшенням торгівельних обсягів



необхідних для очікуваних імпульсних прискорень !



я особисто хотів би щоб ціна на Срібло протрималася на поточному рівні навколо паперової ціни $25,00 ще бодай з місяць, бо не всі інвестори встигли завести гроші та сформувати довгі позиції на купівлю



поточні ціни на фізметал залишаються дуже привабливими :

23,00 гривні за 1 грам - за "чистоту" у гранулах ($822 за 1 кг)

24,00 грн - банківські зливки по 250 грам ($26,70 за 1 унцію). ЛОБ Повідомлень: 10869 З нами з: 14.12.09 Подякував: 192 раз. Подякували: 1292 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Чет 22 кві, 2021 16:40 XAU vs BTC Peter Schiff @PeterSchiff

#Bitcoin is neither money (no value to store), currency (not a medium of exchange or unit of account), a commodity (no use case) or an investment asset (no income). It's a collectible. But with 21 million identical tokens Bitcoin is too abundant to have long-term collector value.

BTC vs XAU, daily : https://i.imgur.com/cWaZS2Y.jpg



усе більша частина найбільш вдалих спекулянтів, що колись поставили на біток, має замислитися над виходом із шіткойнів у абсурдно недооцінене Срібло чи Золото BTC vs XAU, daily :усе більша частина найбільш вдалих спекулянтів, що колись поставили на біток, має замислитися над виходом із шіткойнів у абсурдно недооцінене Срібло чи Золото ЛОБ Повідомлень: 10869 З нами з: 14.12.09 Подякував: 192 раз. Подякували: 1292 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Додано: Чет 22 кві, 2021 17:26 XAU vs BTC We have historic value of what something is worth, in Gold , and it’s relative over 5,000 years in an oscillating manner.

There is no relative price for anything in Bitcoin .

Fact that Bitcoin has never seen a recession and 3 times in its 12 year history has lost 90% of its value . This may shake out 5 more times yet over 20 years where it loses 90% of its value.

Meaning – at any given moment YOU could be buying at the top. ЛОБ Повідомлень: 10869 З нами з: 14.12.09 Подякував: 192 раз. Подякували: 1292 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата #<1 ... 318319320321 Форум: Оберіть форум ------------------ Найбільш цікаве на форумі - вибір редактора Вибір редакції Найбільш цікаве на форумі Всі опитування від Finance.ua Персональні Фінанси Акційні пропозиції банків та компаній Лайфхаки. Корисні поради Кредити в банках та мікрокредити Банківські депозити Страхування Туризм - подорожі Україною та світом Ринок нерухомості Кредитні та платіжні картки Народні рейтинги: Банки, Страхові Компанії та КУА Обслуговування в українських банках (гарне і погане) Банки Банкрути Обслуговування в українських страхових компаніях (гарне і погане) Розміщення коштів у КУА (довірити чи ні) Персональні інвестиції Рейтинг українських забудовників Валюта Валютний ринок Курси валют у твоєму місті Forex Залучення та розміщення коштів Залучення коштів Розміщення коштів Інше розміщення вільних коштів та активів ПІФи, КІФи, ВІФи та інші Кредитні спілки та інше Банківські метали та Інвестиційні монети Ринок банківських металів Ринок інвестиційних монет Фондовий ринок: цінні папери, індекси, емітенти та інше Міжнародний фондовий ринок Фондовий ринок Основи інвестування Аналітика Галузі та Емітенти Інтернет-трейдинг Казна: бюджет, податки, пенсійний фонд та інше Пенсійна реформа Податки та Оподаткування, Державний бюджет Державний бюджет України Макроекономіка України. Політика та гроші Політика та гроші Все про гроші: інші фінансові ринки та послуги ФінТех та Платіжні системи Ринок банківських послуг Світова економіка Обговорення статей Відео-новини Автомобілі в Україні та світі Галузі економіки Нумізматика та Боністика Фінансові афери та кримінал Інше/Різне/Цікаве Ф'ючерси та Опціони Аудит та бухгалтерський облік Тлумачення економічних термінів (народне) Купюри країн Світу (обговорюємо та застерігаємо) Форуми Дяді Саші та інших авторів Підсумки: енергетика Підсумки: світовий фондовий ринок Підсумки: валюта Підсумки: прогнози Персональні теми форумчан Обираємо новобудови у передмісті Києва Теревеньки на фінансовій кухні - Олександр Охріменко Страсті по Сахаліну Ринок праці: резюме, вакансії та освіта Вакансії Резюме Де і Як шукати роботу? Експертна думка Інші питання про роботу Трудові правовідносини Освіта в Україні та світі Портал Finance.UA: підтримка, події, новини Підтримка і супровід (SUPPORT) Конкурси на Finance.UA Новини Finance.UA Інтернет-маркетинг в банківському секторі HOME.FINANCE.UA - домашня бухгалтерія Як користуватися сайтом Відеоінтерв`ю Подкасти Архіви Архіви Народні рейтинги Архіви Валютний ринок Архіви Депозити Архіви Банківські метали Архіви Фондовий ринок Архіви все про гроші Архіви інше Новини нафтогазу, значення та акценти Пізня вечеря з Фунтиком Будівельник завжди правий Підсумки: Відео Макропосиденьки в alyakа Експертна думка + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Усі повідомлення 1 день 7 днів 2 тижні 1 місяць 3 місяці 6 місяців 1 рік за зростанням за спаданням

Модератори: Модератор Зараз переглядають цей форум: phantom_systems і 3 гостейМодератори: Ірина_