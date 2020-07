The minimum age to open a credit card as the primary account holder is 18. But due to regulations from the Credit CARD Act of 2009, applicants 18 to 20 might encounter stricter verification requirements, including showing proof that they can independently repay what they borrow.

You must be at least 21 years old to get a credit card by yourself, or be able to demonstrate the ability to independently make the payments. If you're unable to do that and are under 21, you can get a credit card with the help of a co-signer.