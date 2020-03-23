Додано: Пон 23 бер, 2020 20:43

ihorkyiv написав: Вплив карантину на оренду житла https://focus.ua/economics/452185-arend ... n_get_more



«Лучшая стратегия для арендодателя в кризис – договориться с существующим арендатором и сохранить стабильный кеш-фло (денежный поток – авт.), – раз в квартал садясь за стол переговоров и оценивая ситуацию и цены».

а вот что думают собственники недвижимости за калюжей. берите пример и не жлобствуйтеIn our portfolio (office, industrial, multifamily, and retail), our first goal has been to be effective leaders in the stakeholder communities we manage - that includes our tenants, lenders, investors, employees, and service providers. We've taken numerous steps to lead these communities through our communication of policies and procedures to limit the spread of the virus, guide information seekers to fact-based information (CDC website, for example), and ensure continuity of economic activity - all while respecting individual rights and freedoms. That's the society we believe in, and we understand our role as leaders that our words and deeds are actively creating that society on a day-to-day basis.While we are preparing our portfolio by bucketing tenants in high, medium, and low risk categories, and re-reading our loan covenants regarding cash management provisions and force majeure, so far we have not seen too many requests for rent abatement. We do expect more to come. Where we have received requests, we first ask for information to determine tenants have exhausted other financing options, have a reasonable plan to weather the storm, and were financially viable in the first place. Real estate is a fixed income product, and we provide a form of debt finance (leases) to our tenants. That means that in the last years of expansion, we did not participate in profits - so now we first want tenants to draw down on their capital reserves completely, and also utilize financing mechanisms meant for short term needs (bank lines, etc) before we provide any changes to our terms. Once we've determined that an abatement is the right thing for key stakeholders (tenant, investor, lender), we offer a limited rent free or discounted rent period - so as not to change the security or asset profile long-term. The free rent we either amortize into the remaining lease term, or add to the term of the lease, or both. We build flexibility into the agreements that the free rent period can be extended, under the same terms, and that we as landlords can stop the process at any time - in other words we are in control of the negotiation and the process and create agreements that give us control but don't exploit the situation. This is also with a view to managing our own operating capacity so we don't have to renegotiate every lease in distress every 1-2 months. There's plenty to do and time is our most constrained resource.Personally, I also examine my own attitudes and mental state daily to discern if I am acting out of fear or out of power. It's key for me personally to not go into fear and start doing reactive things. I practice the words of one of my mentors to "Under-react, and over-respond.". It should be easy for most of us to keep some context of hardship, given that 40% of Americans can't afford a $400 emergency. As stewards of capital, we have a choice whether to freak out and act out of selfishness and fear, or to apply some equanimity and intelligence to guide our portfolios to the best ends within a broader contextual framework.This virus, which is impacting the whole world, regardless of race, culture, wealth, or any other "marker" of uniqueness, can be seen as a tragedy. What I see is many communities who thought that they were different, and safe, coming acutely into contact with their human vulnerability. And I'm reminded of EO Wilson's book on the Social Conquest of the Earth - how the human species has survived based on our social connection and collaboration.