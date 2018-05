The U.S. Navy wants to stop production of America’s most useful long-range missile, betting that a replacement will arrive without delay.

America’s long-range land-attack cruise missiles have been an indispensable element of every major military action for more than two decades — including the 2017 and 2018 strikes to punish the Syrian regime for using chemical weapons. Unfortunately, acquisition officials and lawmakers appear poised to cut off production of these deep-strike weapons even as our need for them is increasing.