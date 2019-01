Додано: П'ят 11 січ, 2019 12:29

Our missile defense systems are no match for hypersonic weapons

A Russian hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), known as the Avangard, completed a successful flight test in December in which the weapon purportedly reached 27 times the speed of sound. The Russians also claim this system is now in production and ready to be fielded.

Finally, hypersonics travel at such high velocities that when combined with their lower flight altitude, they compress the radar detection range and reaction times to the point that none of our current systems have a realistic chance of successful intercept.

Еще один взгляд на российские ракеты из СШАRetired Maj. Gen. Howard “Dallas” Thompson is a former chief of staff for NORAD/NORTHCOM and a former Air Force fighter pilot.Очередные мульфильмы, теперь от бывшего командующего НОРАД