“People are crazed over it. Grandpas and grandmas come to our office lobby and say they want to put half a billion won ($447,000),” says Steve Lim, CSO of digital exchange startup Coinone. “We ask them how they heard about us, and they say, ‘I heard about you through a friend who invested a couple thousand and made a killing, and I want to do it too’ ... but they have no idea how to use the app or email.”