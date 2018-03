Додано: Пон 19 бер, 2018 07:56

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has forecasted that Bitcoin’s price will reach $91,000 by March 2020, basing his prediction on a chart that shows Bitcoin’s (BTC) performances after past market dips, Forbes reported March 17.Lee and Fundstrat used an average of the percentage gained in price after each dip to arrive at the 2020 figure.