Рівень відкупу Біткойну, $?

Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют 6.5 5 129
1) $6250 і вище
22%
28
2) $6000-$6249
5%
6
3) $5900-$5999
2%
2
4) $5750-$5899
2%
3
5) $5500-$5749
2%
3
6) $5000-$5499
9%
11
7) $4500-$4999
7%
9
8 $3500-$4499
9%
12
9) $2500-$3499
5%
7
10) нижче $2500
37%
48
Всього голосів : 129
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 тра, 2018 14:15

Re: Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют

Bloomberg совместно с криптокомпанией запускают индекс криптовалют

Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, компания по управлению криптовалютными активами, основанная бывшим менеджером по управлению хедж-фондами Майком Новограцем, запустила совместно с Bloomberg индекс криптовалют.

Об этом сообщает Reuters.

Новый крип­то­ва­лют­ный ин­декс под ти­ке­ром BGCI будет от­сле­жи­вать ди­на­ми­ку ры­ноч­ной ка­пи­та­ли­за­ции де­ся­ти крип­то­ва­лют, ко­то­рые фор­ми­ру­ют его кор­зи­ну в сле­ду­ю­щей про­пор­ции: Bitcoin (30%), эфир (30%), Ripple (14,14%), Bitcoin Cash (10,65%), EOS (6,11%), лайт­ко­ин (3,77%), Dash (1,67%), Monero (1,66%), Ethereum Classic (1%) и Zcash (1%).

Индекс будет демонстрировать общее состояние криптовалютного рынка.

По словам Но­во­граца, со­зда­ние этого ин­дек­са на­де­лит рынок “бес­пре­це­дент­ной про­зрач­но­стью”.

Ранее сообщалось, что международный инвестиционный банк Barclays рассматривает возможность открытия подразделения по торговле криптовалютами.
Surfer
 
Повідомлень: 995
З нами з: 14.11.13
Подякував: 59 раз.
Подякували: 238 раз.
Попередження: 1
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 тра, 2018 16:08

  airmax78 написав:Zebra Вот парень тоже так думает: https://news.finance.ua/ru/news/-/42587 ... ptovalyutu

Это и цифрами подтверждается.
Количество Тезера в обороте еще на 160 млн уменьшилось.
Zebra
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 5762
З нами з: 21.09.12
Подякував: 377 раз.
Подякували: 621 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 тра, 2018 16:36

  Zebra написав:
  airmax78 написав:Zebra Вот парень тоже так думает: https://news.finance.ua/ru/news/-/42587 ... ptovalyutu

Это и цифрами подтверждается.
Количество Тезера в обороте еще на 160 млн уменьшилось.

когда придут новые люди и появятся технологии заходить будет уже поздно
barabass
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 523
З нами з: 19.03.15
Подякував: 1 раз.
Подякували: 68 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 тра, 2018 16:52

  barabass написав:
  Zebra написав:
  airmax78 написав:Zebra Вот парень тоже так думает: https://news.finance.ua/ru/news/-/42587 ... ptovalyutu

Это и цифрами подтверждается.
Количество Тезера в обороте еще на 160 млн уменьшилось.

когда придут новые люди и появятся технологии заходить будет уже поздно

уже про биткоин каждая собака знает, и бабки на скамейке под подъездом его курс
кто хотел - тот вошел
Zebra
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 5762
З нами з: 21.09.12
Подякував: 377 раз.
Подякували: 621 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 тра, 2018 17:23

Bitcoin Price Could Reach $64,000 in 2019: Fundstrat Analysi

The bitcoin price could reach $64,000 by the end of 2019, according to a new analysis of cryptocurrency mining economics.

Doctor added that although $36,000 is the most likely target for the bitcoin price according to this analysis, it could end up anywhere in the $20,000 to $64,000 range depending how the landscape develops over the next 18 months.

https://www.ccn.com/bitcoin-price-could ... -analysis/
moniks
 
Повідомлень: 913
З нами з: 27.08.14
Подякував: 516 раз.
Подякували: 148 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 10 тра, 2018 20:08

  moniks написав:The bitcoin price could reach $64,000 by the end of 2019, according to a new analysis of cryptocurrency mining economics.

Doctor added that although $36,000 is the most likely target for the bitcoin price according to this analysis, it could end up anywhere in the $20,000 to $64,000 range depending how the landscape develops over the next 18 months.

https://www.ccn.com/bitcoin-price-could ... -analysis/

"Надобрать"(с)
airmax78
 
Повідомлень: 24450
З нами з: 25.10.12
Подякував: 654 раз.
Подякували: 2785 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Зараз переглядають цей форум: barabass, Долярчик, Эвген і 4 гостей
Модератори: Ірина_, ТупУм, Модератор

