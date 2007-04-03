Bloomberg совместно с криптокомпанией запускают индекс криптовалют
Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, компания по управлению криптовалютными активами, основанная бывшим менеджером по управлению хедж-фондами Майком Новограцем, запустила совместно с Bloomberg индекс криптовалют.
Об этом сообщает Reuters.
Новый криптовалютный индекс под тикером BGCI будет отслеживать динамику рыночной капитализации десяти криптовалют, которые формируют его корзину в следующей пропорции: Bitcoin (30%), эфир (30%), Ripple (14,14%), Bitcoin Cash (10,65%), EOS (6,11%), лайткоин (3,77%), Dash (1,67%), Monero (1,66%), Ethereum Classic (1%) и Zcash (1%).
Индекс будет демонстрировать общее состояние криптовалютного рынка.
По словам Новограца, создание этого индекса наделит рынок “беспрецедентной прозрачностью”.
Ранее сообщалось, что международный инвестиционный банк Barclays рассматривает возможность открытия подразделения по торговле криптовалютами.
