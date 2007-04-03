RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Криптовалюты ,
рынок криптовалют

Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #<1 ... 1591159215931594

До якого рівня впаде курс біткойну (USD)?

Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют 5.6 5 117
1) дно вже було пройдено
17%
20
2) не нижче 3500
11%
13
3) 3250-3499
4%
5
4) 3000-3249
10%
12
5) 2750-2999
6%
7
6) 2500-2749
4%
5
7) 2250-2499
3%
4
8) 2000-2249
3%
3
9) нижче 2000
41%
48
Всього голосів : 117
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 жов, 2019 11:36

Фінік почав шманати клієнтів на предмет походження коштів, сутність операцій і т.п. Блочать вивід коштів, вимагають документів. І навіть після надання потрібних документів пишуть наступне:

Bitfinex is constantly improving and adjusting its customer acceptance and related compliance policies, in order to ensure that it is operating within its risk appetite. As policies change, Bitfinex must decline new verification requests and terminate existing customer relationships from time to time.

Unfortunately, I must inform you that Bitfinex is no longer in a position to do business with you. This should not be taken as a reflection of any particular business that you may undertake or your fitness to do business with any other digital token platform or, indeed, any other counter-party. Regrettably, furthering this business relationship is not consistent with our terms of service and outside of Bitfinex's risk appetite at this time.

Випадки блокування стали мені відомі з телеграм каналів по криптовалюті. Зьобра, чи не час тікати? 8)
Я — хліб життя. Хто приходить до Мене, вже ніколи не зголодніє і хто вірить у Мене, той більше ніколи не відчуватиме спраги. Хто тіло Моє споживає та кров Мою п'є, той має вічне життя, і того воскрешу Я останнього дня.
Козак-характерник
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 26833
З нами з: 09.10.12
Подякував: 1873 раз.
Подякували: 2062 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 жов, 2019 11:41

Libra

ЗображенняЗображення
Я — хліб життя. Хто приходить до Мене, вже ніколи не зголодніє і хто вірить у Мене, той більше ніколи не відчуватиме спраги. Хто тіло Моє споживає та кров Мою п'є, той має вічне життя, і того воскрешу Я останнього дня.
Козак-характерник
Аватар користувача
2

 
Повідомлень: 26833
З нами з: 09.10.12
Подякував: 1873 раз.
Подякували: 2062 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 1591159215931594
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 7 гостей
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Валютный рынок в контексте ДС 1 ... 2463, 2464, 2465
дядя Caша » Вів 03 кві, 2007 10:53
24640 178976447
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 13 жов, 2019 11:22
холява
Валютный рынок в мире 1 ... 671, 672, 673
Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15
6721 1461620
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
П'ят 11 жов, 2019 21:01
Zebra
Наличный (Готівковий) рынок валют 1, 2, 3, 4
Модератор » Пон 29 сер, 2016 15:08
38 44624
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 29 сер, 2017 16:17
Оранжевое настроение

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.