13 жов, 2019

Фінік почав шманати клієнтів на предмет походження коштів, сутність операцій і т.п. Блочать вивід коштів, вимагають документів. І навіть після надання потрібних документів пишуть наступне:Bitfinex is constantly improving and adjusting its customer acceptance and related compliance policies, in order to ensure that it is operating within its risk appetite. As policies change, Bitfinex must decline new verification requests and terminate existing customer relationships from time to time.Unfortunately, I must inform you that Bitfinex is no longer in a position to do business with you. This should not be taken as a reflection of any particular business that you may undertake or your fitness to do business with any other digital token platform or, indeed, any other counter-party. Regrettably, furthering this business relationship is not consistent with our terms of service and outside of Bitfinex's risk appetite at this time.Випадки блокування стали мені відомі з телеграм каналів по криптовалюті. Зьобра, чи не час тікати?