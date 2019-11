Додано: П'ят 01 лис, 2019 16:23

The Third and Final EXMO Coin IEO Round will take place on the 13th November, 2019. We remind you that according to the projects roadmap, II and III stages of IEO are tied to the technical update of the platform.



The next significant development step for the platform will be the launch of the mobile application for iOS and Android systems.



We are ready for the final development stage - beta-testing the Android app product.



We invite you to take part in the closed beta testing of the product. The most active users will be rewarded with pleasant surprises.