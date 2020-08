Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 12:14

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has aided the Ukrainian Cyber Police in busting an alleged cryptocurrency money laundering operation in June, according to a recent announcement.



Crypto exchange Gemini has started offering trading and storing services to registered investment advisors (RIAs). The firm partnered with San Francisco-based crypto investing platform Blockchange to that end.



The hackers who managed to steal around 120,000 BTC from crypto exchange Bitfinex back in 2016 have once again started moving the stolen funds, with Whale Alert recording 473.3 bitcoin moving into an unknown wallet.