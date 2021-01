Додано: П'ят 15 січ, 2021 00:57

Вертолетных долларов вам в лентуUnited States President-elect Joe Biden revealed on Thursday the details of his coronavirus stimulus package worth around $1.9 trillion. The proposal includes an additional one-time payment of $1,400 in addition to the $600 in the already adopted stimulus bill.In addition, the federal minimum wage would be increased to $15 per hour, and federal unemployment benefits would be raised to $400 per week until September. $350 billion would be spent for state and local government aid, $170 billion would be used to fund schools, while $70 billion would be set aside for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. The eviction moratorium, currently set to expire at the end of January, would be extended until the end of September