Форуми
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Криптовалюты ,
рынок криптовалют

Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 14:45

MicroStrategy to Sell Up to $1 Billion in Stock to Buy More Bitcoin

Nasdaq-listed business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has revealed it plans to sell up to $1 billion in stock to buy more bitcoin, shortly after announcing it completed the sale of $500 million in bonds to increase its bitcoin stash.

MicroStrategy has already bought 92,079 BTC now worth over $3.7 billion. The firm has described owning the cryptocurrency in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a key part of its strategy.
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 14:55

MicroStrategy разместила 7-летние бонды на пол-ярда под 6,125% годовых. Всё закинут в деда.

https://twitter.com/michael_saylor/stat ... 8795972613
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 15:20

У старпьора стоячок! :)
