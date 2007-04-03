RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Валюта
/
Валютний ринок
/
Криптовалюты ,
рынок криптовалют

Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
  #<1 ... 2604260526062607
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 14:45

MicroStrategy to Sell Up to $1 Billion in Stock to Buy More Bitcoin

Nasdaq-listed business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has revealed it plans to sell up to $1 billion in stock to buy more bitcoin, shortly after announcing it completed the sale of $500 million in bonds to increase its bitcoin stash.

MicroStrategy has already bought 92,079 BTC now worth over $3.7 billion. The firm has described owning the cryptocurrency in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a key part of its strategy.
greenozon
 
Повідомлень: 11475
З нами з: 01.06.14
Подякував: 200 раз.
Подякували: 890 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 14:55

MicroStrategy разместила 7-летние бонды на пол-ярда под 6,125% годовых. Всё закинут в деда.

https://twitter.com/michael_saylor/stat ... 8795972613
phantom_systems
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1647
З нами з: 14.04.15
Подякував: 20 раз.
Подякували: 308 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 15:20

  phantom_systems написав:MicroStrategy разместила 7-летние бонды на пол-ярда под 6,125% годовых. Всё закинут в деда.

https://twitter.com/michael_saylor/stat ... 8795972613

У старпьора стоячок! :)
Козак-характерник
2
 
Повідомлень: 29305
З нами з: 09.10.12
Подякував: 2062 раз.
Подякували: 2165 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 16:20

Re: Криптовалюты , рынок криптовалют

Шортилок нанизают на зелёный шпиль.
airmax78
 
Повідомлень: 38875
З нами з: 25.10.12
Подякував: 928 раз.
Подякували: 4708 раз.
 
Профіль
1
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 16:54

  kuzment написав:
  Zebra написав:Скоро по битку крест смерти и алготрейдерские боты хедж-фондов и прочих технических трейдеров перестают покупать такие активы до "прояснения ситуации".

По сути биток никуда еще не отскочил, находясь во флете и ниже 200-ой скользящей - локальные флуктуации.

А разве 200 недельная скользящая сейчас не на уровне 14k?

МА на 200 дней сейчас около 42к, на 50 дней около 44к. Только вот вряд ли это имеет большое значение на таком манипулируемом рынке.
phantom_systems
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1647
З нами з: 14.04.15
Подякував: 20 раз.
Подякували: 308 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 17:06

  spacemachine написав:Кучинелли
а от какого числа ты волны считал? я так прикинул, если от октября-декабря взять, то все 5 волн вместе с а-б-с на недельной свече 17 мая уже закончились, и после этого отскока как раз будет формироваться уже новый цикл волн

Честно признаюсь, этот пересчёт часто меняется.Постоянно создаётся новая модель.А также много внимания уделяю фундаменталу, который может все волны перетрусить быстро :) В общем стараюсь действовать исходя из нескольких факторов в сумме.
Кучинелли
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 779
З нами з: 30.11.17
Подякував: 133 раз.
Подякували: 235 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 17:09

  airmax78 написав:Шортилок нанизают на зелёный шпиль.

Оу єєєєє!!! :D
Козак-характерник
2
 
Повідомлень: 29305
З нами з: 09.10.12
Подякував: 2062 раз.
Подякували: 2165 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 2604260526062607
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Сибарит, Google Adsense [Bot] і 13 гостей
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Валютный рынок в контексте ДС 1 ... 7825, 7826, 7827
дядя Caша » Вів 03 кві, 2007 10:53
78269 199600662
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 15 чер, 2021 17:27
stas_rst
Валютный рынок в мире 1 ... 752, 753, 754
Anonymous » Суб 13 чер, 2009 22:15
7531 1817963
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 14 чер, 2021 15:56
ЛОБ
Наличный (Готівковий) рынок валют 1, 2, 3, 4
Модератор » Пон 29 сер, 2016 15:08
38 54165
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 29 сер, 2017 16:17
Оранжевое настроение

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.