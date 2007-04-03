Додано: Вів 15 чер, 2021 14:45

MicroStrategy to Sell Up to $1 Billion in Stock to Buy More Bitcoin



Nasdaq-listed business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has revealed it plans to sell up to $1 billion in stock to buy more bitcoin, shortly after announcing it completed the sale of $500 million in bonds to increase its bitcoin stash.



MicroStrategy has already bought 92,079 BTC now worth over $3.7 billion. The firm has described owning the cryptocurrency in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a key part of its strategy.