Додано: Сер 03 лис, 2021 11:26

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) recently announced that Ethereum micro futures contracts will launch on their platform on Dec. 6, 2021.







Global venture capital funding in the cryptocurrency space reached an all-time high of $6.5 billion in the third quarter of the year, surpassing the second quarter’s record of $5.2 billion.