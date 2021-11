Додано: Чет 18 лис, 2021 21:32

цікаво що тримає в портфелі голова Бінанса?





In a recent interview, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, mostly known as "CZ" within the crypto community, revealed some details about his digital asset portfolio.



CZ only holds Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) in his personal crypto portfolio, without including any other altcoins, especially from startup projects, to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.