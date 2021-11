The Bullish exchange goes live with select institutions



GIBRALTAR, November 30, 2021 – Bullish, a blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the initial launch of its platform to select institutional customers, following the receipt of a distributed ledger technology (DLT) license from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC).



The invitation-only launch marked a “go live” for exchange software and operations, including customer onboarding. The inaugural batch of institutions is paving the way for a full launch which is expected to also welcome retail customers.



...



Bullish Group is initially making available US$3 billion of balance sheet assets to the Bullish Liquidity Pools, which facilitate automated lending and market-making functions while maintaining a balance of the value of assets contributed during variable market conditions. Bullish Group expects to draw on its own digital assets and U.S. dollars to facilitate liquidity on the exchange and will gradually contribute these assets to the exchange’s Liquidity Pools to provide a competitive order book liquidity depth for customers.



At launch, the Bullish exchange’s digital assets offering comprises BTC, ETH, EOS and USDC. Bullish exchange intends to broaden its offerings in the future.



Bullish does not plan for its platform to be available to U.S. persons at launch and until such time as it is allowed by applicable law to onboard U.S. persons (or categories of U.S. persons) to the platform.