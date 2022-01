Додано: Пон 24 січ, 2022 18:37

Майнери не вірять в кончіну бітка!





BTC Drops to Six-Month Low But Records All-time High Network Difficulty



BTC recorded a new all-time high mining difficulty of 26.643 trillion with an average hash rate of 190.71 exahashes per second. This signals strong support in the Bitcoin community despite the ongoing bear market. According to data from BTC.com, the Bitcoin network is set to grow stronger in the next 12 days, consequently achieving another all-time high.