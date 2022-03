Додано: Чет 10 бер, 2022 12:23

$100 Million

Crypto Donations to Ukraine Near $100 Million

Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine's deputy minister at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has revealed Ukraine has received "close to $100 million" in cryptocurrency donations. More than $60 million of those were received in the main fund run by local crypto exchange Kuna.