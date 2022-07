Додано: П'ят 15 лип, 2022 12:21

According to JPMorgan analysts, Bitcoin's production cost has dropped from around $24,000 at the start of June to around $13,000. The drop is associated with a decline in electricity use.



JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote that the change is consistent with miners’ efforts to protect their profitability by deploying more efficient mining rigs.