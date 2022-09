Додано: Вів 13 вер, 2022 11:35

зливають старий мотлох...

Huobi to Delist Monero and Other Privacy Coins

Popular cryptocurrency trading platform Huobi is set to delist seven different privacy-centric cryptocurrencies from its platform over regulatory pressure associated with anonymity-enhanced currencies (AECs).

In an announcement, the exchange revealed it will delist cryptocurrencies, including Dash (DASH), Decred (DCR), Monero (XMR), Verge (XVG), Zcash (ZEC) and Horizen (ZEN). The tokens will start being delisted on September 19, with deposit services already blocked.