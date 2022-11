Додано: Вів 08 лис, 2022 11:54

IMPRINTER During a routine review of your IBKR account, the IBKR Compliance Department had noted your deposits from Wise, Currency Cloud & Revolut.

Please note that IBKR typically does not allow third-party deposits. All deposits should come from an account in your name.



Going forward, IBKR asks you to refrain from this type of activity. This activity is not in line with IBKR policy, and continuing activity of this type may result in restrictions to your account.



Thank you,

IBKR Compliance Department