Додано: Пон 19 гру, 2022 13:22

цирк із бінанс-звітінгом продовжується...---------The auditing firm working with Binance, KuCoin, and other leading cryptocurrency exchanges on proof-of-reserves statements, Mazars. In a statement, the firm said it only paused its work for crypto firms relating to these reports.According to the statement, Mazars halted proof-of-reserves reports due to “concerns regarding the way these reports are understood by the public.” The firm added that its proof-of-reserve reports "do not constitute either an assurance or an audit opinion on subject matter.”Instead, Mazars added, they “report limited findings based on the agreed procedures performed on the subject matter at a historical point in time."The accounting firm performed a proof-of-reserves assessment of Binance earlier, finding its BTC reserves were overcollateralized.