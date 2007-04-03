|
Криптовалюта, ринок криптовалют
Валютний ринок України. Курс валют: Євро, Долар, рубль. Обмін валют, прогноз курсу долара, євро, рубля, аналітика.
Додано: Вів 02 кві, 2024 12:59
Leading stablecoin issuer Tether has quietly added nearly 8,889 Bitcoin to its reserves in the first quarter of 2024, boosting their total BTC reserves to approximately 75,354 coins, worth roughly $5.2 billion.
The new addition to the company’s reserves was spotted by on-chain analysis firms like Arkham Intelligence, which spotted the movement of 8,888.8888 BTC to a wallet associated with the leading stablecoin issuer late last month. This aligns with Tether's previously stated intention to allocate a portion of its profits towards acquiring Bitcoin.
The newly acquired holdings could represent a potential unrealized gain of around $3 billion for the stablecoin issuer.
greenozon
Повідомлень: 16135
З нами з: 01.06.14
- Подякував: 423 раз.
- Подякували: 1592 раз.
Профіль
Додано: Вів 02 кві, 2024 13:45
Зараз на цьому етапі ринку - купуй та утримуй - найкраща стратегія)))
SAndriy1
Повідомлень: 754
З нами з: 17.01.15
- Подякував: 236 раз.
- Подякували: 273 раз.
Профіль
