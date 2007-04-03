RSS
Вів 02 кві, 2024 12:59

Leading stablecoin issuer Tether has quietly added nearly 8,889 Bitcoin to its reserves in the first quarter of 2024, boosting their total BTC reserves to approximately 75,354 coins, worth roughly $5.2 billion.

The new addition to the company’s reserves was spotted by on-chain analysis firms like Arkham Intelligence, which spotted the movement of 8,888.8888 BTC to a wallet associated with the leading stablecoin issuer late last month. This aligns with Tether's previously stated intention to allocate a portion of its profits towards acquiring Bitcoin.

The newly acquired holdings could represent a potential unrealized gain of around $3 billion for the stablecoin issuer.
Вів 02 кві, 2024 13:45

  greenozon написав:Leading stablecoin issuer Tether has quietly added nearly 8,889 Bitcoin to its reserves in the first quarter of 2024, boosting their total BTC reserves to approximately 75,354 coins, worth roughly $5.2 billion.

The new addition to the company’s reserves was spotted by on-chain analysis firms like Arkham Intelligence, which spotted the movement of 8,888.8888 BTC to a wallet associated with the leading stablecoin issuer late last month. This aligns with Tether's previously stated intention to allocate a portion of its profits towards acquiring Bitcoin.

The newly acquired holdings could represent a potential unrealized gain of around $3 billion for the stablecoin issuer.

Зараз на цьому етапі ринку - купуй та утримуй - найкраща стратегія)))
Вів 02 кві, 2024 21:27

илья на ютубе не ожидал такого дальнейшего снижения, а ташник всё в точку пока. шортит с 71т. будет решать брать ли лонг от 65-64т.
сильно чешутся руки лонгануть :oops:
по альтам мну накормили по разному, шо то дорого взял, шо то норм, по остальным не дошли до до моих ордерочков на откуп.
