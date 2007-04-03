Додано: Вів 02 кві, 2024 12:59

Leading stablecoin issuer Tether has quietly added nearly 8,889 Bitcoin to its reserves in the first quarter of 2024, boosting their total BTC reserves to approximately 75,354 coins, worth roughly $5.2 billion.



The new addition to the company’s reserves was spotted by on-chain analysis firms like Arkham Intelligence, which spotted the movement of 8,888.8888 BTC to a wallet associated with the leading stablecoin issuer late last month. This aligns with Tether's previously stated intention to allocate a portion of its profits towards acquiring Bitcoin.



The newly acquired holdings could represent a potential unrealized gain of around $3 billion for the stablecoin issuer.