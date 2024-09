Додано: Нед 15 вер, 2024 13:56

One comprehensive study of

the NFT market (Rosen, 2023) concluded that more than 95% of all NFTs are now worth

nothing. Twitter-founder Jack Dorsey’s NFT of his first tweet sold for $2.9 million in 2021

but received only one bid of $280 in 2022 . It later sold for $10,000 – 0.34% of its original

value (Handagama, 2022; Kauflin, 2022). This is not to say that either cryptocurrencies

or NFTs are done. In fact, by mid-May of 2024 Bitcoin had more than quadrupled its

value since its lows in 2022. So, all of this makes for an extremely interesting set of con-

sumer behaviours to attempt to make sense of.