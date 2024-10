Додано: Пон 28 жов, 2024 14:55

Tether's Treasury in Question 🤐



The world's largest stablecoin just shared some numbers.



Tether's reserves now include $100 billion in U.S. Treasury securities, 82,000 Bitcoin (that's $5.5 billion), and 48 tons of gold.



But timing is everything.



These impressive figures emerged right as the Wall Street Journal published a report suggesting U.S. authorities might be taking a closer look at Tether's operations.