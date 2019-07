One email shows how Surkov received a document that gives a unique insight into the Kremlin’s response to the MH17 disaster which saw a Malaysia Airlines plane shot down by in Donbas, in an area controlled by pro-Russian rebels. The document provided multiple talking points and conspiracy theories for pro-Russian voices in the Ukrainian media.



‘The messaging in this document provides more evidence of the cynicism with which the Russian authorities approached the information campaign to create confusion over, and to obfuscate Russian responsibility for, the disaster.’



It sought to blame the disaster on Ukraine, casting doubt on whether the plane was civilian, and suggestions that the plane was deliberately directed through the conflict zone.