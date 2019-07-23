В ООН підрахували, у скільки обійшлися Росії анексія
+Додати тему
Відповісти на тему
Обговорення статей з фінансово-економічних та політичних тем. Новини економіки, наукові статті з економіки, ціни на золото, податковий кодекс, кредит МВФ та інші. Для обговорення Новин, Статей та Оглядів, розміщених на FINANCE.UA
Волгарь написав:Это 100% выходец с Украины, причем реалии последних минимум 25-ти лет в стране для него прошли стороной. Согласитесь, что в начале 90-х в США мог уехать с вероятностью 95+% почти исключительно Ваш соплеменник.
В начале 90-х из Украины в США ехало очень мало евреев - исключительно к близким родственникам. Основной поток в почти 1 млн человек Нативом ( чем часто хвастается Яшка Кедми у Соловьева)был по согласованию с США перенаправлен не через Вену как в 70-80-е, а через Румынию прямо в Израиль.
That’s not the only reason for the current wave of immigration: among other causes are economic woes and a persistent crime problem. Yet many observers and immigrants see those issues as merely contributing factors to an exodus pushed largely by the significant deterioration in personal freedoms under President Vladimir Putin, a phenomenon some have begun to call the “Putin aliyah.”
shapo написав:https://www.jta.org/2019/09/17/global/with-putin-cracking-down-on-democracy-russian-jews-are-increasingly-moving-to-israel Since 2015, nearly 40,000 of them have arrived in Israel. In the entire decade prior to 2015, only 36,784 Russian Jews had come.
That’s not the only reason for the current wave of immigration: among other causes are economic woes and a persistent crime problem. Yet many observers and immigrants see those issues as merely contributing factors to an exodus pushed largely by the significant deterioration in personal freedoms under President Vladimir Putin, a phenomenon some have begun to call the “Putin aliyah.”
В РФ мигрантов приезжает больше,чем выезжает из страны.
shapo написав:https://www.jta.org/2019/09/17/global/with-putin-cracking-down-on-democracy-russian-jews-are-increasingly-moving-to-israel Since 2015, nearly 40,000 of them have arrived in Israel. In the entire decade prior to 2015, only 36,784 Russian Jews had come.
That’s not the only reason for the current wave of immigration: among other causes are economic woes and a persistent crime problem. Yet many observers and immigrants see those issues as merely contributing factors to an exodus pushed largely by the significant deterioration in personal freedoms under President Vladimir Putin, a phenomenon some have begun to call the “Putin aliyah.”
В РФ мигрантов приезжает больше,чем выезжает из страны.
Вот только качество мигрантов совсем другое, т. к. образованные закончились в 90е когда из бывших республик шёл 9й вал