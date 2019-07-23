RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Все про гроші: інші
фінансові ринки та послуги
/
Обговорення статей
/
В ООН підрахували, у скільки
обійшлися Росії анексія

В ООН підрахували, у скільки обійшлися Росії анексія
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Обговорення статей з фінансово-економічних та політичних тем. Новини економіки, наукові статті з економіки, ціни на золото, податковий кодекс, кредит МВФ та інші.
Для обговорення Новин, Статей та Оглядів, розміщених на FINANCE.UA
  #<1 ... 527528529530
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 19 вер, 2019 18:40

  Волгарь написав:Это 100% выходец с Украины, причем реалии последних минимум 25-ти лет в стране для него прошли стороной. Согласитесь, что в начале 90-х в США мог уехать с вероятностью 95+% почти исключительно Ваш соплеменник.


В начале 90-х из Украины в США ехало очень мало евреев - исключительно к близким родственникам.
Основной поток в почти 1 млн человек Нативом ( чем часто хвастается Яшка Кедми у Соловьева)был по согласованию с США перенаправлен не через Вену как в 70-80-е, а через Румынию прямо в Израиль.
Мы рождены чтоб Кафку сделать былью
shapo
 
Повідомлень: 1988
З нами з: 29.05.18
Подякував: 78 раз.
Подякували: 518 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 20 вер, 2019 16:15

Международные резервные активы и другая ликвидность в иностранной валюте Российской Федерации 01/09/2019
1.4 Монетарное золото в миллионах чистых тройских унций 71.7
http://www.cbr.ru/statistics/macro_itm/svs/#CheckedItem
Или 2 230 т. С начала года рост составил 118 т
Волгарь
 
Повідомлень: 7152
З нами з: 12.10.12
Подякував: 22 раз.
Подякували: 743 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 21 вер, 2019 19:25

https://www.jta.org/2019/09/17/global/w ... -to-israel
Since 2015, nearly 40,000 of them have arrived in Israel. In the entire decade prior to 2015, only 36,784 Russian Jews had come.

That’s not the only reason for the current wave of immigration: among other causes are economic woes and a persistent crime problem. Yet many observers and immigrants see those issues as merely contributing factors to an exodus pushed largely by the significant deterioration in personal freedoms under President Vladimir Putin, a phenomenon some have begun to call the “Putin aliyah.”
Мы рождены чтоб Кафку сделать былью
shapo
 
Повідомлень: 1988
З нами з: 29.05.18
Подякував: 78 раз.
Подякували: 518 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 21 вер, 2019 20:31

  shapo написав:https://www.jta.org/2019/09/17/global/with-putin-cracking-down-on-democracy-russian-jews-are-increasingly-moving-to-israel
Since 2015, nearly 40,000 of them have arrived in Israel. In the entire decade prior to 2015, only 36,784 Russian Jews had come.

That’s not the only reason for the current wave of immigration: among other causes are economic woes and a persistent crime problem. Yet many observers and immigrants see those issues as merely contributing factors to an exodus pushed largely by the significant deterioration in personal freedoms under President Vladimir Putin, a phenomenon some have begun to call the “Putin aliyah.”
В РФ мигрантов приезжает больше,чем выезжает из страны.
ceba
 
Повідомлень: 3359
З нами з: 12.03.16
Подякував: 84 раз.
Подякували: 228 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 22 вер, 2019 04:47

  ceba написав:
  shapo написав:https://www.jta.org/2019/09/17/global/with-putin-cracking-down-on-democracy-russian-jews-are-increasingly-moving-to-israel
Since 2015, nearly 40,000 of them have arrived in Israel. In the entire decade prior to 2015, only 36,784 Russian Jews had come.

That’s not the only reason for the current wave of immigration: among other causes are economic woes and a persistent crime problem. Yet many observers and immigrants see those issues as merely contributing factors to an exodus pushed largely by the significant deterioration in personal freedoms under President Vladimir Putin, a phenomenon some have begun to call the “Putin aliyah.”
В РФ мигрантов приезжает больше,чем выезжает из страны.

Вот только качество мигрантов совсем другое, т. к. образованные закончились в 90е когда из бывших республик шёл 9й вал
Мы рождены чтоб Кафку сделать былью
shapo
 
Повідомлень: 1988
З нами з: 29.05.18
Подякував: 78 раз.
Подякували: 518 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 22 вер, 2019 10:04

  shapo написав:
  ceba написав:
  shapo написав:https://www.jta.org/2019/09/17/global/with-putin-cracking-down-on-democracy-russian-jews-are-increasingly-moving-to-israel
Since 2015, nearly 40,000 of them have arrived in Israel. In the entire decade prior to 2015, only 36,784 Russian Jews had come.

That’s not the only reason for the current wave of immigration: among other causes are economic woes and a persistent crime problem. Yet many observers and immigrants see those issues as merely contributing factors to an exodus pushed largely by the significant deterioration in personal freedoms under President Vladimir Putin, a phenomenon some have begun to call the “Putin aliyah.”
В РФ мигрантов приезжает больше,чем выезжает из страны.

Вот только качество мигрантов совсем другое, т. к. образованные закончились в 90е когда из бывших республик шёл 9й вал
Для работы на стройках самое то. Вы считаете,что на фото в приведенной вами статье ,из РФ уезжают профессорши?
ceba
 
Повідомлень: 3359
З нами з: 12.03.16
Подякував: 84 раз.
Подякували: 228 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 527528529530
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 6 гостей
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
На скільки збільшилася середня зарплата українців в 2019...
R2 » Суб 21 вер, 2019 13:57
0 54
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Суб 21 вер, 2019 13:57
R2
Скільки вам вдавалося (вдається) заробляти за... 1, 2, 3, 4
R2 » Вів 23 лип, 2019 14:36
39 4602
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
П'ят 20 вер, 2019 19:37
Dear_Sir
Скільки українських заробітчан хочуть залишитися у...
R2 » П'ят 20 вер, 2019 09:45
2 179
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
П'ят 20 вер, 2019 15:35
ruvex

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
А-Банк (13373)
22.09.2019 11:49
EximBonus Bot (669)
22.09.2019 11:05
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.