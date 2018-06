Додано: П'ят 08 чер, 2018 15:35

рассылка от Global Property Guide. Украина идет первой в списке weakest housing markets. Вторичка падает все быстрее.



Europe's weakest housing markets



Ukraine's housing market remains depressed, despite improved economic conditions. Secondary market apartment prices in Kiev fell by 7.55% (inflation-adjusted) during the year to Q1 2018, to an average price of US$ 1,081 per square metre (sq. m.) – worse than the previous year’s 5.05% decline. House prices fell by 1.97% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 2018. House prices in Ukraine have been falling in the past five years, particularly in 2014 (with prices plunging 37.38%) because of hryvnia devaluation due to the Russian war. Ukraine's economy is expected to expand by 3.2% this year, after expansions of 2.5% in 2017 and 2.4% in 2016, and contractions of 9.8% in 2015, 6.6% in 2014 and 0.03% in 2013.