Додано: Суб 03 лис, 2018 18:11

Many minimum-wage workers can't even afford a modest one-bedroom apartment, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual report.The national housing wage for a modest one-bedroom apartment is $17.90, while the federal minimum wage is $7.25.A low-income worker earning the federal minimum wage would need 2.5 jobs to afford a one-bedroom apartment.