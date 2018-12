Додано: Сер 05 гру, 2018 14:05

I’ve travelled around Ukraine a fair amount. I’m sure that a lot of progress has been made over the past 20–25 years, in terms of developing tourist infrastructure, but Ukraine can definitely seem a bit “rough” or “off the beaten path” for many Western visitors. Tourists will likely make remarks about some of the following:The road infrasturcture can be pretty rough, highways are often decent, but secondary routes and many city streets are in pretty bad shape. Same goes for sidewalks.Most public transport (trams, trolleybuses, mini-buses, etc) are pretty antiquated by Western standards. Many trains, particularly local “elektrichky” trains, are also old and in sad shape.There’s a level poverty that you don’t see in the West. People earn as little as 150$/month, so expect to see some very poor inviduals. Buildings and houses are often shoddily maintained. Alcoholism is still pretty present, though don’t expect to see drunks on every street corner or every park bench.Outside of the capital and a few other large cities, Lviv and Odessa for example, there isn’t that much tourist infrastructure that would meet Western standards.More and more people speak English, but it’s still not exactly a