Argentina pushes interest rates to 40% to defend the peso

Foreign investors switch from emerging currencies to the dollar as inflation runs at 25%

Argentina’s central bank raised the country’s interest rates to 40% on Friday, the third hefty increase in eight days in a continuing attempt to defend the slumping peso and put a lid on soaraway inflation.



On Thursday the bank lifted borrowing costs from 30.25% to 33.25%, having already raised them from 27.25% on 27 April.

The peso has suffered with foreign investors moving their money from emerging market currencies into the dollar to benefit from the recent rate rises by the US Federal Reserve . However, in recent days nervous Argentinians have also been cashing in their pesos for dollars.



Argentina has come under pressure because of its slow economic growth along with one of the world’s highest inflation rates, which is currently running at an annualised 25.4%.