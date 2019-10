Mastercard and Visa will cut the fees they charge on purchases made in the EU with foreign-issued debit and credit cards [...] According to Monday’s agreement, the fee on in-store purchases will fall to 0.2 per cent of the transaction value for debit cards and 0.3 per cent for credit cards . Online purchases, where the card is not physically presented, will be charged a maximum of 1.15 per cent of the transaction value for debit cards and 1.50 per cent for credit cards.

Canada had some of the highest interchange fees in the world – averaging 1.78%. The United States followed with a close second of 1.73%.

French and Hungarian vendors were likely to keep the most of their sales, despite accepting credit cards – common IFs in these countries were 0.21% and 0.30% respectively.

Poland had one of the highest average IF rates in Europe, at 1.53%, followed by Croatia with 1.48%.

MasterCard branded credit cards were more expensive to accept over Visa, in both regions.

E-merchants paid the most to accept credit card payments, despite having fewer alternatives. In the United States online vendors paid on average 2.13% of each transaction towards IFs.